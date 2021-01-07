The purpose of the call is to select an organization or institution or group that will establish a Canada-based permanent Secretariat for the Sustainable Development Working Group (SDWG) of the Arctic Council.

The total amount of funding available under this call for proposals is Can$5.5M over five years, which includes a Project Fund that will support project activities of the Sustainable Development Working Group of the Arctic Council.

Global Affairs Canada is seeking one Canadian organization/institution or one group of Canadian organizations/institutions to implement the entire project. Global Affairs Canada also reserves the right to decide not to fund any of the proposals.

The Secretariat is a key deliverable in the international chapter of Canada’s Arctic and Northern Policy (ANPF) Framework. The project will:

Strengthen the Arctic Council’s international position as a high-level intergovernmental forum that fosters cooperation, coordination and interaction among the eight Arctic states, with the involvement of the Arctic Indigenous communities, and other Arctic inhabitants on common Arctic issues

Support Canada in its historic role as a champion for issues related to the human dimension of the Arctic

Strengthen Canada’s leadership on Arctic issues

Enhance the Sustainable Development Working Group’s capacity to work on Arctic Indigenous and community interests

This project is part of the Global Arctic Leadership Initiative at Global Affairs Canada.

Deadline for proposals: February 12, 2021

Read the full call and requirements on the Government of Canada webpages