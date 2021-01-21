Based at the University of Saskatchewan , CASES is an international research initiative bringing together public and private enterprise, northern and Indigenous communities, utilities, and universities, from Canada, Alaska, Sweden, and Norway. CASES is currently recruiting for one Master’s level student, one PhD and one Post Doc with an economics background starting May 1st or September 1st, 2021.

The goal of the CASES Partnership is to reimagine energy security in northern and Indigenous communities by co-creating and brokering the knowledge, understanding, and capacity to design, implement and manage renewable energy systems that support and enhance social and economic values.

RESEARCH OPPORTUNITY

Funded through the SSHRC CASES Partnership Grant, CASES is seeking applicants to work on research projects related to applied community energy development in Indigenous and Northern communities. With an important emphasis on the global energy transition and the new opportunities for local communities to develop their own energy projects through renewable energy, applicants are expected to possess strong economic analysis and quantitative skills to understand the value proposition of investments in renewable energy projects in remote and Indigenous communities.

COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, coursework may be completed by remote/distance learning.

QUALIFICATIONS

An interest in renewable energy and northern research. A minimum 80% GPA and a degree in a relevant field, such as economics. Strong oral and written communication skills are required. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to Northern residents or to applicants with experience working in remote communities.

TEAM-BASED ENVIRONMENT

You will be working in a multidisciplinary and international team-based environment, networking with other researchers, communities, and public and private sector partners in the renewable energy field. You will be eligible to apply for an internship program in collaboration with our project partners, or for a research rotation at one of our partner universities in Alaska, Sweden, or Norway – when travel is again permitted.

FUNDING

Positions are funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada and project partners, including scholarship support and resources to cover research expenses and conference travel.

HOW TO APPLY

Submit a CV, 1-pg expression of interest, and scanned copies of your academic transcripts to the Project Manager jackie.martin@usask.ca. Short-listed candidates will be contacted for an interview. Review of applications will begin immediately. Positions will remain open until filled.

For more information about CASES, you can check their page.