Coming of Age in Exile, CAGE, is a research project (2015–2020) based on collaboration between Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

It sheds light on some of our time’s most pressing social challenges related to the societal integration of young refugees. CAGE provides analyses and insights to inform policy and practice related to health, education and employment among young refugees arriving in the Nordic countries and beyond. CAGE is funded by the Nordic Research Council (NordForsk).

This final report "Coming of Age in Exile, Health and Socio-Economic inequalities in Young Refugees in the Nordic Welfare Societies" summarizes the results of the sub-studies on education, labour marked, health within the dimensions of policy, quantitative and qualitative outcomes in the young refugees, both accompanied and unaccompanied.

The Final Report is available here.

More about CAGE at: www.cage.ku.dk

The CAGE project is related to the activities of UArctic Thematic Network of Arctic Migration.