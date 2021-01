UArctic Board member Lene Kielsen Holm has sadly passed away on January 10, 2021. UArctic extends our deepest condolences to Lene's family and friends, and the entire Arctic research community that knew her and had such great respect for her work.

Lene was a research scientist and project leader at the Greenland Climate Research Centre within the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources. She worked extensively in international and interdisciplinary research over her career, especially on issues related to sustainable development, Indigenous knowledge, and resource management.

The value of her impact on our community and her personal connections will be deeply missed.