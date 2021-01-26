Learn about the current status and future of cultural heritage protection in the Arctic region by participating in this virtual event on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 10-11:30 am EST / 4-5:30 pm CET.

About this Event

Rapid changes in the Arctic pose many challenges and opportunities for cultural heritage protection in the region. Climate change and increased human activity in the Arctic threatens past, existing and future efforts to preserve cultural heritage. At the same time, increased attention to the Arctic, as well as technological advances, create opportunities for greater access to cultural heritage to a wider public and more sophisticated methods of protection. How can existing institutions promote international co-operation to minimize threats and increase co-operation? Please join The Arctic Institute in conversation with experienced practitioners to discuss the current status and future of cultural heritage protection in the Arctic region.

Speakers

Dr. Susan Barr is an independent researcher in polar history and cultural heritage. She is the Founding President of the International Polar Heritage Committee. She was appointed the first full-time cultural heritage officer for the Norwegian Arctic (Svalbard and Jan Mayen).

Dr. Frigga Kruse of Kiel University, Germany, is the current Chair of the Polar Archaeology Network. She has a background in geology and archaeology, and she applies her broad knowledge base in the building industry, academia, tourism, and voluntary youth work.

Dr. Klemetti Näkkäläjärvi works in International Centre for Reindeer Husbandry (ICR) in Norway, Kautokeino as a project leader. He was president of Saami Parliament of Finland in 2008-2016. His educational background is cultural anthropology, Saami culture and language.

Robbert Casier is Associate Programme Specialist at UNESCO’s World Heritage Marine Programme (Natural Heritage Unit), based in Paris. He works on the state of conservation dossiers, the UN Decade of Ocean Science, and capacity building initiatives in marine World Heritage sites.

Dr. Christian Koch Madsen is Deputy Director of Greenland National Museum & Archives. He is an Arctic and landscape archaeologist whose research focuses on settlement, land- and sea use patterns, and long-term human ecodynamics in Greenland’s later prehistory (Norse and Inuit).

To participate in the virtual event you can register here.