While the pandemic has shut down most of the borders, Northern (Arctic) Federal University in Arkhangelsk is putting up bridges between countries and cultures and is happy to announce the 2021 Online Winter School of the Russian Language and Culture!

From 22 February to 06 March 2021, NArFU is offering its traditional Russian language course (48 online academic hours) for beginners and more proficient learners.

To make your online experience even more exciting, the university is cooperating with the best museums and speakers to provide interactive virtual tours, lectures and other colorful events.

Classes will be held via MS TEAMS and ZOOM services with unlimited access to all necessary course materials.

Course Highlights:

4 Hours of Russian per Day

Small Groups of 4-6 Students

Grammar, Vocabulary and Cultural Aspects

Interactive Lectures on Russian Culture

Virtual Guided Tours

Online Workshops and Round-Table Discussions

New Acquaintances from All Around the Globe

2 ECTS Certificate

Participation fee: 85 €

Application deadline: February 12, 2021

You will find further information about school content, application details and schedule in the flyer.