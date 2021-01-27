From 22 February to 06 March 2021, NArFU is offering its traditional Russian language course (48 online academic hours) for beginners and more proficient learners.
To make your online experience even more exciting, the university is cooperating with the best museums and speakers to provide interactive virtual tours, lectures and other colorful events.
Classes will be held via MS TEAMS and ZOOM services with unlimited access to all necessary course materials.
Course Highlights:
- 4 Hours of Russian per Day
- Small Groups of 4-6 Students
- Grammar, Vocabulary and Cultural Aspects
- Interactive Lectures on Russian Culture
- Virtual Guided Tours
- Online Workshops and Round-Table Discussions
- New Acquaintances from All Around the Globe
- 2 ECTS Certificate
Participation fee: 85 €
Application deadline: February 12, 2021
You will find further information about school content, application details and schedule in the flyer.