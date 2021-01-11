What is Nordic Talks?

Nordic Talks is a series of live talks and podcasts addressing the biggest global challenges. Through conversations with some of the brightest minds in the Nordics and their counterparts from around the world, they want to inspire each other to act – for a better, more sustainable future.

Nordic Talks is designed to provide a space for contemplation and to share inspiration on how to take action on sustainability issues in our everyday lives. All Nordic Talks are dedicated to addressing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and all talks provide specific ideas on how we as citizens can take concrete action starting today.

A Nordic Talk can take place anywhere in the world and anyone with a good idea for a talk can apply for funding. They welcome both online and offline events and encourage both independently organized talks as well as plug-ins to existing events, such as festivals or conferences.

You can apply for three different grants: Small, Medium or Large

The total budget for this open call is DKK 1.5 million.

Audio from all talks must be recorded and sent to Nordic Council of Ministers. The best talks will be edited and broadcasted as part of the Nordic Talks podcast series. The podcast will be shared with you along with the material that makes it easy for you to share it with relevant stakeholders in your network. They will also promote the Nordic Talks podcast series worldwide, making your talk heard by an even bigger audience.

This is the 8th call for applications. Since 2016, 160 projects from different corners of the globe have been supported by The Nordics, bringing many innovative ideas into the international spotlight.

You can apply for the Nordic Talks grant here.

For more information about the Nordic Talks Handbook and the Nordic Talks Podcast, you can visit the Call Website.