UArctic Thematic Networks Office welcomes new Thematic Networks proposal by February 28th 2021 to be endorsed for a provisional year by the UArctic Assembly in May 2021. Minimum requirement of partners is three UArctic member organisations (including host organization), it is encouraged though to build a diverse Circumpolar Network.

After the initial deadline, all proposals will be reviewed by Thematic Networks leadership team, UArctic Vice-President Indigenous and Indigenous Issues Committee with the aim to avoid overlapping with existing Thematic Networks and to make sure that Indigenous issues are being understood and included as possible. After the evaluation, there will be three weeks to complete the proposal and submit it with a letter of support and presentation.

The proposal is a free form, max of three pages, with a clear focus, aim, objectives, planned activities and partners. In addition, a free form Letter of support signed by an institutional leader (rector, vice-rector, provost or similar) has to be included.

Guidelines are available here, it is however recommended that leaders of proposed networks are in contact with Vice-President Networks Kirsi Latola as soon as possible for making sure that they are updated on practice and to guarantee that proposal follows the guidance.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Assembly meeting will be held online, therefore with the final proposal submitted after evaluation, you should send to the Thematic Networks Office also a presentation of your proposals. It can be a PowerPoint presentation with a maximum of five slides or a video. This presentation will be uploaded with the proposal and letter of support signed by the host organization to the assembly meeting documents for the online voting.

Timeline:

February 28, 2021 - Proposal deadline (proposal and Letter of support)

Evaluation

March 21, 2021 - Review completed

Time to edit the proposal and prepare the presentation

April 12, 2021 - Deadline for final proposal, Letter of support and presentation

For any additional information or questions, you can contact Vice-President Networks Kirsi Latola, kirsi.latola(at)uarctic.org