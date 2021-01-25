UNESCO and the Scottish Government with the support of the UK Permanent Delegation to UNESCO organise the virtual event: Indigenous Languages: Thriving in a Digital Age on Thursday, 28 January 2021 at 16:00 – 17:30 ( GMT ).

By bringing together voices from the Saami, Inuit, Gaelic and Scots communities, the event will seek to promote a lively and enriching panel discussion that brings centuries-old heritage and knowledge into the modern space of digital empowerment and innovation. The webinar seeks to offer a combination of both academic and on-the-ground insights, bringing first-hand community expertise fully within the scope of the discussions.

The event will contribute to the preparation of the Global Action Plan of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages (IDIL 2022 – 2032). Please find more information in the concept note attached to this invite.

Opening remarks and thematic presentations will be followed by a moderated discussion that all delegates will be welcome to join, sharing their expertise and insights.

Opening remarks:

Michael Russell – Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, Europe and External Affairs, Scottish Government Xing Qu – Deputy Director-General, UNESCO

Chair:

Rob Dunbar – Chair of Celtic Languages, Literature, History and Antiquities, University of Edinburgh

Speakers:

Fiona MacKenzie – Assistant Commissioner, MG Alba Michael Dempster – Director, Scots Language Centre Áile Jávo – Secretary General, Saami Council Inuit Speaker TBC

Questions and Answers discussion with the audience at the end of the Webinar.

Please register in advance using the following link: http://bit.ly/arcticconnections7.

You will receive a confirmation email with an individualized link to join the meeting. Please do not share this link as it is specific to you .

Please install the latest version of Zoom on your computer (https://unesco-org.zoom.us/download#client_4meeting) and ensure that you have a headset with a microphone (or earphones) if you wish to take the floor.

For more information about the Webinar, please refer to the Concept Note related file.