The Atmospheric and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) Impact Week will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on 7-10 December 2021.

The PEEX is one of the co-organizers of this event. The ACCC Impact Week brings together ACCC research partners and stakeholders to discuss and co-design science-based solutions for safe climate and clean air, and to increase interaction and collaboration on national and international levels.

Tue 7 Dec: Excellent science connecting researchers & stakeholders communities – Sergej Zilitinkevich’s memorial seminar in Atmospheric and Earth System Sciences

Excellent science connecting researchers & stakeholders communities – Sergej Zilitinkevich’s memorial seminar in Atmospheric and Earth System Sciences Wed 8 Dec: Climate Change – Air Quality: from deep understanding to practical solutions, Sofia Earth Forum

Climate Change – Air Quality: from deep understanding to practical solutions, Sofia Earth Forum Thu 9 Dec: Arena for Arctic Science Collaborations (AASCO) sponsored by the Prince Albert Foundation

Arena for Arctic Science Collaborations (AASCO) sponsored by the Prince Albert Foundation Fri 10 Dec: Climate – air quality challenges and civil engagement, Sofia Earth Forum

You are welcome to participate in this hybrid event either by attending the on-site event (max 200 participants), or by following the online streaming. Further detailed information will follow in October, as the COVID-19 situation clarifies.

Please, see the Impact Week Agenda here, Impact Week leaflet here and Register here.