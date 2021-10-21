The Arctic Research Consortium of the U.S. (ARCUS) invites registration for this year’s ARCUS Annual Meeting. This virtual event will take place Thursday, 4 November 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. via Zoom.

The ARCUS Annual Meeting is an important opportunity for ARCUS' Members, Board of Directors, staff, and other interested individuals to meet, talk, and connect with one another around key Arctic research and education issues and collaboration opportunities.

Meeting Goals:

CONNECT: Bring members of the Arctic research and education community together to meet, talk, and connect.

Bring members of the Arctic research and education community together to meet, talk, and connect. SHARE: Explore what individuals and organizations are doing to address key challenges and opportunities.

Explore what individuals and organizations are doing to address key challenges and opportunities. ADVANCE: Identify actionable ways we can work together and support each other.

This meeting is open to all interested participants and there is no cost to attend. The meeting will focus on small group and breakout group discussions to encourage sharing and networking.

For more information and to register, go to:

ARCUS Annual Meeting Webpage

For questions, contact:

Brit Myers

Email: brit@arcus.org

Phone: 907-474-1600

Helen Wiggins

Email: helen@arcus.org