Dr. Kirsi Latola, UArctic Vice-President Networks, Thule Institute, University of Oulu , held an online webinar, titled “UArctic Thematic Networks: A Tool for Joint Research and Education” as part of the ARCUS Arctic Research Seminar Series on Tuesday, 19 October, 2021.

In her presentation Kirsi Latola talked about UArctic Thematic Networks, how they are endorsed, how they function, and the different pathways that individual researchers and institutions can take to participate in them. She also showed examples of Thematic Networks joint activities, and shared news on the next UArctic Congress 2022, which will be held in Moscow in October 2022.

The PowerPoint presentation of the webinar is available here.

The ARCUS Arctic Research Seminar Series invites leading Arctic researchers and community leaders to share the latest findings in Arctic research and what they mean for decision-making. These webinar events are free and open to the public, and will be of particular interest to the international Arctic research community, federal agency officials, non-governmental organizations, Arctic educators, and the public.