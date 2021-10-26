A Side-Event: “Community-Based Monitoring in the Arctic” Book Launch Event will be held online at the Greenland Science Week on November 9, 2021, at 15.00-16.30 CET (11.00-12.30 Greenland time).

In May 2021, the book Community-Based Monitoring in the Arctic was published by University of Alaska Press. The book reviews the capabilities, good practices, opportunities, and barriers of Community-Based Monitoring programs across the Arctic.

In parallel, a Special Section was published in BioScience. In just three months, the publications have received >2,000 downloads.

This book launch will include flash talks on topics from the book and Special Section as well as a keynote on tracking change by Professor Brenda Parlee of the University of Alberta, followed by Q&A. Free copies of the book will be available to all participants.

Target group:

Practitioners and partners in Community-Based Monitoring and Citizen Science projects, including fishermen and hunters, public resource managers, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and funders of community initiatives in the Arctic.

Language:

English with simultaneous translation to Greenlandic, using two-channel Zoom.

Organizers:

Nordisk Fond for Miljø og Udvikling (NORDECO, Greenland/Denmark), ELOKA (Canada/US), Carleton University (Canada), University of Alaska Fairbanks (US), Yukon River Inter-Tribal Watershed Council (US), Nansen Environment and Remote Sensing Centre (Norway), and Maynooth University (Ireland) in collaboration with the UArctic Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management

Registration:

In order to make sure that the participants have proper Zoom functionality, we will need them to register by Nov. 8 by email to Finn Danielsen (fd@nordeco.dk).

Free copies of the book will be available to all participants.