In May 2021, the book Community-Based Monitoring in the Arctic was published by University of Alaska Press. The book reviews the capabilities, good practices, opportunities, and barriers of Community-Based Monitoring programs across the Arctic.
In parallel, a Special Section was published in BioScience. In just three months, the publications have received >2,000 downloads.
This book launch will include flash talks on topics from the book and Special Section as well as a keynote on tracking change by Professor Brenda Parlee of the University of Alberta, followed by Q&A. Free copies of the book will be available to all participants.
Target group:
Practitioners and partners in Community-Based Monitoring and Citizen Science projects, including fishermen and hunters, public resource managers, scientists, non-governmental organizations, and funders of community initiatives in the Arctic.
Language:
English with simultaneous translation to Greenlandic, using two-channel Zoom.
Organizers:
Nordisk Fond for Miljø og Udvikling (NORDECO, Greenland/Denmark), ELOKA (Canada/US), Carleton University (Canada), University of Alaska Fairbanks (US), Yukon River Inter-Tribal Watershed Council (US), Nansen Environment and Remote Sensing Centre (Norway), and Maynooth University (Ireland) in collaboration with the UArctic Thematic Network on Collaborative Resource Management
Registration:
In order to make sure that the participants have proper Zoom functionality, we will need them to register by Nov. 8 by email to Finn Danielsen (fd@nordeco.dk).
Free copies of the book will be available to all participants.