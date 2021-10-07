The award is an international award that will be delivered annually to a creative scientist who has made breakthroughs in atmospheric sciences or oceanography. The call is open 1st – 31st October, 2021.

Sergej Zilitinkevich was an extraordinarily creative scientist. His main research area was boundary layer dynamics and turbulence. He utilized his knowledge widely in different scientific disciplines. The following organizations have jointly decided to establish the Sergej Zilitinkevich memorial award:

World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

European Meteorological Society (EMS)

International Eurasian Academy of Sciences (IEAS)

Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC)

Institute for atmospheric and Earth system research (INAR) and National Network

Finnish Geophysical Society

Finnish Foundation for Aerosol Research

Read more on Prof. Sergej Ziltinkevich’s career here.

Nominations for the Sergej Zilitinkevich Award

Documents:

Nomination letter.

Supporting letters

Curriculum Vitae, including a one page summary

Publication list

The documents should be sent to hanna.k.lappalainen@helsinki.fi

cc markku.kulmala@helsinki.fi by 31st October 2021.

For more information, contact the Chair of the Nomination Committee markku.kulmala@helsinki.fi or the Secretary of the Nomination Committee hanna.k.lappalainen@helsinki.fi.



Nomination Committee members:

Petteri Taalas, World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

Heinke Schlünzen, European Meteorological Society (EMS)

Valery Bondur, Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS)

Markku Kulmala (chair), Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) / Institute for atmospheric and Earth system research (INAR)

Ari Laaksonen, Finnish Geophysical Society

Kaarle Hämeri, Finnish Foundation for Aerosol Research

Hanna Lappalainen (secr.), Atmosphere and Climate Competence Center (ACCC) / Institute for atmospheric and Earth system research (INAR)

Schedule:

01 – 31 Oct Open for proposal submission

01 – 14 Nov Evaluation of submitted proposals

15 Nov Final approval of the award winner by the committee

22 Nov Awardee is informed about receiving the award at the ACCC Impact Week, Sergej Zilitnkevich memorial seminar on 7th December.

07 Dec Award ceremony and a presentation by the 1st Zilitinkevich award laureate

For more information, please visit the Call website.