We invite you to take part in the Forum of Young Leaders of the Arctic Council Countries “ICE: Inspiration. Communication. Efforts”, which will be held in Salekhard (Russia, Yamal-Nenets autonomous region) on December 6-9 this year.

The participants will meet at a single platform for the development of international cooperation, where they will increase the level of their competencies and skills, as well as develop their own projects, the best of which will be included in the Roadmap of international youth events until 2023.

Participating countries include Russia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the US.

Please see the invitation to the Forum with detailed information.

Our Instagram: www.instagram.com/office_arctic

Registration is open until October 22. Please, tell your colleagues and friends about our event.