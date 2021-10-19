The Icelandic Arctic Cooperation Network, in collaboration with the University of Akureyri , is honored to host a public lecture in Borgir Research House Lobby on Wednesday 20th October 2021, h. 12:00 - 13:00 .

Jennifer Spence, Executive Secretary, Arctic Council Sustainable Development Working Group (SDWG) is visiting Akureyri and its Arctic institutions and organizations and will be presenting on the important work of the SDWG.

In this presentation, Jennifer will provide an introduction to the SDWG and share highlights from SDWG projects, including: gender, sustainable energy, and COVID-19. We can then engage in a discussion about opportunities to improve the connections between people working at the local-level with the work of the SDWG.

Jennifer Spence is the Executive Secretary for the Arctic Council’s Sustainable Development Working Group. She holds a PhD in Public Policy with an interest in Arctic and international governance, institutional effectiveness and innovative policy processes. Jennifer is also an Associate Adjunct Research Professor with Carleton University’s Northern Studies Program and Associate Faculty with the Arctic Initiative, Harvard Kennedy School Belfer Center. She lives in Ottawa, Canada with husband and two teenage daughters.

The lecture will be in English. Online participants are invited to ask their questions via the chatbox.

The lecture will be also streamed online (click here).