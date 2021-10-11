The International Scientific and Practical Conference "IV Robbek's Readings" is dedicated to the memory of Vasily Afanasyevich Robbek (1937-2010). He was a Doctor of Philology, founder and director of the world's only Institute for the Problems of Indigenous Peoples of the North of the SB RAS, Academician of the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Professor of the Yakutsk State University.

Vasily Afanasyevich devoted his life to northern science, the study of the Tungus languages and culture, the Even language and folklore, as well as the organization of scientific work for the benefit of the indigenous small-numbered peoples of the North, not only at the Russian, but also at the international level. He was a teacher and researcher of the history and grammar of northern languages, literature, folklore, culture of the indigenous peoples of the North, a multi-talented scientist and amazingly talented person. The enormous contribution of V.A. Robbeck in various aspects of northern studies led to a wide range of topics presented in the directions of our conference.

The interdisciplinary conference will become an open platform for active communication between the scientific community and the public on topical issues of studying, preserving and developing original languages and unique cultures of the indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East. All this will take place within the framework of broad approaches and taken together of linguistic, folklore, literary, anthropological, ethnographic, historical, political, social, cultural, legal and economic practices.







The main thematic areas of the conference:

Languages of the indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East;

Folklore and literature of the indigenous peoples of the North, Siberia and the Far East;

Material and spiritual culture of the peoples of the North;

Creatosphere of the Arctic;

Traditional nature management and management of the indigenous peoples of the North in the context of transformation processes;

State policy in relation to the indigenous peoples of the North and the experience of its implementation at the international, federal and regional levels;

Ethnocultural and multilingual education in modern conditions.

Scientists, teachers of higher educational institutions, graduate students, undergraduates, students, public figures, and practical teachers are invited to participate.

Applications for participation are accepted by e-mail: krobbek@bk.ru

The materials of the conference will be published in the electronic collection "Materials of the International Scientific and Practical Conference" IV Robbek Readings "with inclusion in the Russian Science Citation Index (RSCI). The texts of publications are accepted until January 31, 2022.

It is also planned to conduct a scientific seminar "Modern Research in Northern Studies" within the framework of this conference.

Participation format:

Online participation in zoom conference.

Full-time participation.

Contacts for communication with the organizing committee:

Popova Matryona Petrovna, Deputy Director for Scientific Activity of Institute of Languages and Cultures of the Peoples of the North-East (M. K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University), 89644252369;

Vinokurova Antonina Afanasyevna, Head of the Department of Northern Philology, Institute of Languages and Cultures of the Peoples of the North-East (M. K. Ammosov North-Eastern Federal University), 89241708991.