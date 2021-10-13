The UArctic Thematic Network on “Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries” is pleased to announce an interactive two-part workshop that will start from October 27 until December 16, 2021.

The two-part workshop is intended to broaden the understanding of the ecological shifts in marine productivity and/or economic transformations in fisheries markets that we expect due to climate change, technological developments, and shifts in consumer preferences. The event is thus divided in two sessions, with online meetings taking place on December 9 and 16, and will be held online.

Please see the video invitation here. More information is also available at this link.

The UArctic Thematic Network “Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries” invites expressions of interest in participation in either or both parts of a two-part Virtual Workshop on Arctic and sub-Arctic crab markets and research.

To participate please contact the Lead of the network, Professor Brooks Kaiser, at baka@sam.sdu.dk.

Program:

Workshop Part 1: Videos.

Participants in Part 1 of the workshop will create short (2 to 10 minute) video presentations of their engagement with crab research and/or the uses and impacts of the crabs in their environs (e.g. fishing, tourism, art/music, auction markets, consumption). These asynchronous workshop participation videos will be shared privately with participants before the 2nd part of the workshop. Deadline to submit the videos is on December 1, 2021.

After Part 2, unless a participant needs to keep their presentation confidential for any reason, the videos will be released publicly as an output of the workshop. Please see the workshop poster for information about the video making.

Workshop Part 2: Dialogue and Research Advancement.

The videos will be followed by live online meeting times spread over the course of 2 days (on zoom) dedicated to integrating the asynchronous information into draft outputs for dissemination and follow-up research. Video contributions do not formally mandate participation in the online workshop, and vice-versa, but participation in both is highly encouraged. The workshop meeting will take place on December 9 and December 16, 2021.

Workshop poster

There is funding support of approximately 600 Euros/participant for video preparation and/or participation. Russian or Russian-related research may receive additional funding from earmarked IASC funds. A special issue in the Aquatic Foods section of Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems is in development for publishing workshop outputs in 2022.

Please confirm participation with the Lead of the network, Professor Brooks Kaiser, at baka@sam.sdu.dk by October 27 to be considered for funding support.

The workshop is funded by the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) Cross-cutting workshop fund and the Participatory Modelling of Integrated Ecosystem-Based Management Regime for Invasive Crabs (PICO) Project led by NIVA.