The international online conference on “Cross-border interregional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region as a driver for the development of the Russian Far East and the Asian Arctic” will take place on October 18, 2021 at 15:00-18:00 Khabarovsk time (14:00-17:00 Japan time, 08:00-11-00 Moskov time).

The conference “Cross-border interregional cooperation as a driver for the development of the Eastern Arctic zone for the Russian Federation” is jointly organized by the Khabarovsk State University of Economics and Law and Hokkaido University for the exchange of the views and experience concerning possibilities for economic development and research cooperation in the Russian Arctic. This event is part of a series of online seminars organized by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center and its partners throughout 2021. The conference will be attended by researchers and practitioners from Russia, Japan, China, the United States of America (Alaska) and the Republic of Korea, as well as representatives of the Russian regional authorities.

Program:

The conference consists of two sessions.

Session 1: The role and place of cross-border business cooperation in the socio-economic development of the Eastern Arctic zone of the Russian Federation

Speakers:

Natalia Slugina, Head of the Department of International Relations of the Office of the Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug (Russia);

Paul Fuhs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alaska Maritime Exchange (USA);

Alexander Voronenko, Head of the SCO and APR Research Center, Khabarovsk State University of Economics and Law (Russia);

Guo Peiqing, Head of the Arctic Center of the Oceanological University of the PRC, Professor (China);

Elena Anatolyevna Zaostrovskikh, senior researcher at the Institute for Economic Research, Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Russia).

Session 2: Opportunities and Challenges of International Academic Cooperation in the Eastern Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation”

Speakers:

Mikhail Ershov, Secretary General of the Association of National Sports and Games of the Peoples of Yakutia, member of the Supervisory Board of the UN Permanent Forum of the Community of Peoples;

Gao Tianmin , Director and leading expert of the Center for the Study of the Blue Economy of the Arctic, Director of the Center for the Study of Russia and Ukraine, Harbin Engineering University (China) and Vasily Erokhin, Associate Professor of the Institute of Economics and Management, Research Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Blue Economy of the Arctic and the Center for the Study of Russia and Ukraine, Harbin Engineering University (China);

Gennady Zelensky, Director of the non-profit partnership “Chukotka Scientific Research Support Group” (Russia);

Juha Saunavaara, Assistant Professor of the Arctic Research Center, Hokkaido University (Japan) and Marina V. Lomaeva, Associate of the Arctic Research Center, Hokkaido University (Japan);

Shakhmatov Artyom Vladimirovich, Leading Specialist of the Sector of Educational and Scientific Relations of the Siberian Federal University.

The event is co-organized by Khabarovsk State University of Economics and Law, Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center, Human Resource Development Platform for Japan-Russia Economic Cooperation and Personnel Exchange (HaRP), Arctic Challenge for Sustainability II Project and the UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic co-located at UiT The Arctic University of Norway.

Languages available: Russian and English (simultaneous and consecutive interpretation).

Format: online (Zoom).

Seminar poster

The seminar is free of charge but registration is required.

Please fill out the registration form by October 14, 2021.

As a result of the conference, a collection of scientific materials of the event will be formed, which will be posted on the basis of the periodical "Bulletin of KSUEP". To apply for the placement of a scientific article, you must contact the organizers of the conference.

For inquiries please contact Aleksey Tishkov, Deputy Head of the Scientific Sector of the Khabarovsk State University of Economics and Law.