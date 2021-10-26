From February 21 - March 5, 2022 the Northern Arctic Federal University invites to their annual Online Winter School of the Russian Language and Culture.

The Northern Arctic Federal University offer a Russian language course of 48 academic hours delivered by top-ranked experts. Masterful combination of grammar, vocabulary and conversation topics will help you acquire basic knowledge or deepen your expertise of the Russian language. They are cooperating with museums and speakers to provide interactive virtual tours and other colorful events.

For more information see the flyer.

If you are interested to learn more, please visit their web-page here: https://narfu.ru/en/studies/schools/winter-school

or send your questions directly to this e-mail address: m.martynov@narfu.ru.