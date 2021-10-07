Interested in the development and management of tourism in the Circumpolar North, pre-and-post COVID, and what UArctic does in this area? Join an open webinar by the UArctic Thematic Network on Northern Tourism on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 to learn more.

The UArctic Thematic Network on Northern Tourism works to address gaps in knowledge about northern tourism through comparative, circumpolar research. They aim to expand our understanding of tourism issues with particular relevance for current challenges and future needs, especially in the Arctic context.

The upcoming webinar will cover:

The development and management of tourism in the Circumpolar North, pre-and-post COVID; The role of the Thematic Network, its projects and successes; and The possibility for ongoing philanthropy and support of their work.

Speakers:

Professor Gunnar Þór Jóhannesson (University of Iceland)

Professor Patrick T. Maher (Nipissing University)

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from noon to 1pm Eastern time (Toronto, New York, etc.). Participation is free, but please register for the webinar in advance at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcocO6qrT0sGN0plH9MmCi1JrJ7wXlpDmmx

Welcome!