The Alaska Arctic Observatory and Knowledge Hub (AAOKH) at the International Arctic Research Center (IARC) and the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) invites applications for a postdoctoral fellow with expertise across some combination of community-based monitoring, data management and visualization, Indigenous Knowledge, adaptation planning, natural resource management, and/or human dimensions of Arctic change. This one- to two-year position will be based at UAF in Fairbanks, Alaska, although remote work requests may be considered.

This is an opportunity to co-develop an innovative research project that relies on holistic environmental observations from community-based monitoring programs in the coastal realm of Arctic Alaska. The successful applicant will contribute to collaborative approaches to data management and visualization with an overarching goal to improve the relevance and usefulness of community-based environmental observations, which can inform planning and decision making in climate change adaptation and natural resource management at the local scale. Candidates with personal or research experience with Indigenous communities, Tribes, or organizations will be given preference.

A PhD (already received, or having completed all requirements and waiting graduation) in a relevant discipline and two years of research related to the relevant scientific field are required.

Applications must include, as a single PDF, a cover letter that describes your qualifications and experiences, professional goals, and specific interest in this position; a curriculum vitae; one to three representative publications or other examples of your work; a diversity statement describing how you have or intend to uplift diverse voices in your research activities (one page maximum); and names and contact information for three references.

Alaska Native and other Indigenous people are strongly encouraged to apply.

The postdoctoral fellow will join ongoing efforts of the AAOKH. AAOKH is a sustained and year-round community-based monitoring network established in 2016, following on from a predecessor program called the Seasonal Ice Zone Observing Network that was founded in 2007. A foundational goal of AAOKH is to develop partnerships with residents of Arctic Alaska to facilitate knowledge exchange and learning among observers, coastal Indigenous communities, and scientists related to changing coastal sea ice, ocean, and weather conditions and associated impacts to fish, birds, and wildlife.

The position will remain open until filled, but applications should be submitted by 31 October 2021 to ensure full consideration.

For more information and to apply, go to:

Position webpage

For more information, go to:

Donna Hauser

Email: dhauser2@alaska.edu

Phone: 907-474-1553