This year Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit 2021 is hosting the international launch of the Finnish presidency of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.

The conference focus is on Euro-Arctic cooperation, with the Barents region at the forefront. Under the topic of cooperation we will explore both national and international Arctic policy and discuss Arctic security. We will also have sessions addressing contested spaces in a changing climate, especially from the viewpoint of adaptation to climate change and achieving a just transition in the Arctic.