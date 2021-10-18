Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit Conference 2021 is a place where the Arctic meets Europe. The conference discusses current and future developments in the Arctic with focus on European Arctic regions.
The themes include:
- The international public launch of Finnish presidency of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council
- Arctic security
- Regional cooperation with focus on Barents, Finland and the European Union in the Arctic
This year Rovaniemi Arctic Spirit 2021 is hosting the international launch of the Finnish presidency of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council.
The conference focus is on Euro-Arctic cooperation, with the Barents region at the forefront. Under the topic of cooperation we will explore both national and international Arctic policy and discuss Arctic security. We will also have sessions addressing contested spaces in a changing climate, especially from the viewpoint of adaptation to climate change and achieving a just transition in the Arctic.
The first conference day consists of the international launch of the Finnish presidency of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council with invited keynote speeches and panel discussions focusing on Arctic cooperation in the Barents region.
On the second day we will look at the theme of cooperation and contested space from various angles, from the EU- level to local grassroots level.
