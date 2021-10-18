The Fedorovsky Polar State University is holding the XX annual international competition-seminar "Taimyr Readings - 2021" dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the University on 30 November - 2 December 2021.

The purpose of the competition-seminar is to form an international youth platform for discussing and resolving issues related to ethnography and ecology of the Arctic region and strengthening scientific ties between generations of scientists.

The form of participation is online.

Students of schools, colleges, post-graduate students, teachers and

scientists are invited to take part.

The results of scientific research, presented in the form of articles, will be published in the scientific journal “Culture. Science. Production” (member of the editorial board is Lars Kullerud). The journal is included in the Russian Science Citation Index database. Materials are published on a royalty-free basis. Authors are not charged for publication of articles.

Applications for participation and articles are accepted until November 26, 2021 to the email atsnvk@gmail.com

Organizing committee:

Karmanovskaya Natalia

+79131610293

Smirnova Anastasia

+79134913034

atsnvk@gmail.com