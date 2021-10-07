It will be possible to attend the event in person (University of Akureyri, Room M101) or to stream it online at: https://eu01web.zoom.us/j/68412548414

PROGRAMME

  • Eyjólfur Guðmundsson, Rector of the University of Akureyri
    Opening
  • Aud Lise Norheim, Ambassador of Norway: Iceland
    Introduction on Norway/Iceland research collaboration
  • Gunnar Rekvig, Nansen professor at the University of Akureyri
    On the Nansen professorship and the importance of collaboration in research between Norway and Iceland.
    Introduction to the symposium- How small states navigate great powers- that will be held in November in Akureyri, Oslo, Tromsö and Alta.
    Introduction of the book GlobalArctic that is being published.
  • Matthias Finger, professor emeritus, EPFL, Switzerland.
    The GlobalArctic Project book
