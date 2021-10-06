In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on Climate Change and issues related to global warming.

Thematic Network on Arctic Plastic Pollution from UArctic on Vimeo.

Anna Sinisalo, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Plastic Pollution points out the crucial role played by UArctic as young generations need to have the best education possible in their home region.

Thematic Network on Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and Sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries from UArctic on Vimeo.

Brooks Kaiser, lead of the Thematic Network on Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and Sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries points out the possibility to understand how natural and human systems interact with each other more easily in regions such as the Arctic.

Thematic Network on Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience from UArctic on Vimeo.

Jeff Birchall, lead of the Thematic Network on Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience discusses his work on the effect of global phenomenal at the community scale.

Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic from UArctic on Vimeo.

Sennan Mattar, lead of the Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic voices the urgency coming along climate change as the most marginalized societies are the ones that will suffer the most from global warming.