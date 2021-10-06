Anna Sinisalo, Thematic Network on Arctic Plastic Pollution
Anna Sinisalo, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Plastic Pollution points out the crucial role played by UArctic as young generations need to have the best education possible in their home region.
Brooks Kaiser, Thematic Network on Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and Sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries
Brooks Kaiser, lead of the Thematic Network on Global Ecological and Economic Connections in Arctic and Sub-Arctic Crab Fisheries points out the possibility to understand how natural and human systems interact with each other more easily in regions such as the Arctic.
Jeff Birchall, Thematic Network on Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience
Jeff Birchall, lead of the Thematic Network on Local-Scale Planning, Climate Change and Resilience discusses his work on the effect of global phenomenal at the community scale.
Sennan Mattar, Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic
Sennan Mattar, lead of the Thematic Network on Climate Justice in the Arctic voices the urgency coming along climate change as the most marginalized societies are the ones that will suffer the most from global warming.