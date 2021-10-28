In this set of videos, you’ll get to know the leads of some of our Thematic Networks focusing on Indigenous matters.

Thematic Network on Arctic Indigenous Skills from UArctic on Vimeo.

Tiisu-Maria Näkkäläjärvi, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Indigenous Skills points out the importance of knowing one's roots to build a better future.

Thematic Network on Arctic Lingua from UArctic on Vimeo.

Antonina Vinokurova, lead of the Thematic Network on Arctic Lingua expresses her will to work for the good of her community after being able to study her culture in her own language.

Thematic Network on Northern Food Security from UArctic on Vimeo.

David Natcher, lead of the Thematic Network on Northern Food Security explains how Covid-19 demonstrated the heavy reliance on outside support for Northern food systems and the need for those communities to become more independent in this field.