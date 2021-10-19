The Board of UArctic gathered in their first physical meeting in two years in Reykjavík. The meeting was hosted by University of Iceland , and it took place in 13-16 of October, in connection with Arctic Circle Assembly.

The Board meeting focused mainly on discussions on fundraising and especially philanthropic fundraising. The meeting included a training session by GG+A about philanthropic fundraising, which was followed by in-depth discussion about how UArctic can make a change and why UArctic’s work is important. In addition, the Board discussed developing UArctic’s outreach, accepted UArctic’s Endowment Policy and Donor Recognition Policy, and named new contact persons to Arctic Council groups.

The meeting was held in connection with the Arctic Circle Assembly, where the winner of Frederik Paulsen Arctic Academic Action Award was announced and for the first time. The award is a collaboration of UArctic and Arctic Circle Assembly. Read more about the award in the press release.

University of Iceland is an active member of UArctic. Currently Dr. Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson, in addition to serving on the Board, is also a Professor of Geophysics at University of Iceland. The position of UArctic’s Philanthrophy Manager Eyjólfur Eyfells, is also hosted by University of Iceland.