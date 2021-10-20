As part of the "Deep Sea Minerals 2021" event in Bergen, which spans from October 19-21, UArctic President Lars Kullerud moderates the session "LICENSE TO OPERATE" today.

Deep Sea Minerals 2021 is an event for industry professionals, environmental groups, policymakers, the geoscience community, and other stakeholders who are eager to learn more about an emerging global industry and how Norway is preparing for the 1st licensing round for deep-sea minerals.

The session "LICENSE TO OPERATE" is part of the event. Scientists have uncovered a previously unknown wealth of life in the dark depths of the ocean. Cold-water corals, sponge fields and a multitude of other ecosystems are home to mysterious creatures found nowhere else on Earth. At the same time, land mining is under attack due to the social cost experienced in many countries.

The panel gathers representatives of the industry and environmental organizations skeptical to such exploration.

To find out more about the event, visit the event website.