On October 26-27 the webinar 'ARCTIC CONNECTIONS, Sustainable Development in the Arctic: how do we succeed?' will take place.

The event is organized by the Italian Society for International Organization, Nord University and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Online participation in the event is free.

For more information about the event and how to register visit the event page.

The program for the event will be the following:

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2021

3 PM – 5.00 PM

Institutional Speeches

Franco FRATTINI, President of SIOI

Johan VIBE, Ambassador of Norway to Italy

Benedetto DELLA VEDOVA, Undersecretary of State, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Morten HØGLUND, Norwegian Senior Arctic Official

Arne O. HOLM, the editor in chief at High North News, Nord University

FIRST PANEL

THE ENERGY TRANSITION IN THE ARCTIC: TOWARDS A GREENER FUTURE

How to balance the economic development and the resource extraction goals with a sustainable development: could the Arctic be precursor of energy revolution?

The importance of new energy technologies and business development: offshore and floating wind, battery cell production, hydrogen. The importance of the rare earths elements.

Ensuring green infrastructures and connectivity in the Arctic including electric shipping and coastal transport/ferries: the significance for the population in the north.

A more active engagement of Observer States is possible? The role of Italy.

Manfred HAFNER, Geopolitics and the Energy Transition – GET Programme Director, Fondazione ENI Enrico Mattei

Monica PAULSEN, General Manager of Kunnskapsparken Helgeland

Matteo CHIESA, Professor, Arctic Centre for Sustainable Energy (ARC), Arctic University of Norway

Ernesto CIORRA, Head of the Enel Group’s Innovability (Innovation and Sustainability) Function, ENEL

Moderator: Trine JONASSEN, News Editor at High North News, High North Center for Business and Governance

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2021

9.30 AM – 1 PM

SECOND PANEL

How to promote sustainable communities in the Arctic: lessons from Norway.

The Youth Panel: how youth contributed to the new Norwegian Arctic strategy.

Bi-multilateral cooperation for the enforcement of the European Green Deal and the next Arctic Strategy of the European Union.

An introduction: “The High North Tour 2021” - Arne O. HOLM, Editor in Chief at High North News

The next generation for a sustainable future - Stefania BAIT and Marco DEMO, UN Youth Delegates Italy 2021-2022

YOUTH: THE FUTURE OF THE ARCTIC

Michael MANN, EU Ambassador at Large for the Arctic

Massimo MAPELLI, Journalist, La7

Ingvild BROX KIELLAND, Advisor at Sparebank1 Nord-Norge, Tromsø

Nicole Natalie FURNES, Bodø, student, member of the government’s youth committee for Norwegian’s High North strategy

Tommaso MURÈ, Advisor, G7/G20 Office, Presidency of the Council of Ministers

Moderator: Bård BORCH MICHALSEN, Vice Rector, The Arctic University of Norway

THIRD PANEL

CLIMATE CHANGE, ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES AND NEW BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES IN THE ARCTIC

The economic and political factors that could influence the future scenarios of the Arctic region. Global and regional challenges, and possibilities for green growth.

The contribution of the new technologies and the private sector to the development of the region and its significance for social and demographic development.

Space, satellite technology and digitalization as enabler for strong sustainable growth: Ocean and resource management, meteorology, shipping and transport, waste management and pollution prevention etc.

Raphaël GOULET, Head of Unit in DG MARE for Ocean Governance, Law of the Sea and Arctic Policy, European Commission

Bruno VERSINI, Direttore Generale, e-Geos

Grammenos MASTROJENI, Senior Deputy Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean

Carlo BARBANTE, Director, Institute of Polar Sciences, National Council of Research Knut

Audhild DAHLSTRØM, CEO, KPB Odd Roger

Ola GRÅBAK, EO Application Engineer in the Directorate of Earth Observation Programmes, ESA

Moderator and Conclusions:

Carmine ROBUSTELLI, Special Envoy for the Arctic, Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation