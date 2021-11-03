The Sustainable Development Working Group (SDWG) of the Arctic Council, the International Arctic Social Sciences Association (IASSA) and the International Arctic Science Committee (IASC) will offer the inaugural SDWG-IASSA-IASC Fellowship to encourage an early career scholar to participate in and contribute to the work of the SDWG. The Fellowship will enable the recipient to get involved in the process of making research relevant for policy and contribute to policy recommendations.

Fellowship Commitment



The duration of the Fellowship will be one year with an optional second year. During the

first year, the Fellow would work directly with the SDWG Secretariat, providing the Fellow with opportunities to learn about and be involved in aspects of all SDWG projects and activities

optional second year, the Fellow may identify opportunities to marry the knowledge, expertise and interests of the Fellow with specific SDWG projects, as appropriate and with the support of project leads.

During the first year of appointment, the Fellow will be expected to attend the following meetings:

one SDWG Plenary Meeting

one SDWG Expert Group Meeting

Other meetings or events if funding allows (e.g. Arctic Science Summit Week, SDWG project workshops, etc.)