Fellowship Commitment
The duration of the Fellowship will be one year with an optional second year. During the
- first year, the Fellow would work directly with the SDWG Secretariat, providing the Fellow with opportunities to learn about and be involved in aspects of all SDWG projects and activities
- optional second year, the Fellow may identify opportunities to marry the knowledge, expertise and interests of the Fellow with specific SDWG projects, as appropriate and with the support of project leads.
During the first year of appointment, the Fellow will be expected to attend the following meetings:
- one SDWG Plenary Meeting
- one SDWG Expert Group Meeting
- Other meetings or events if funding allows (e.g. Arctic Science Summit Week, SDWG project workshops, etc.)
Travel support would be made available through SDWG, IASSA and IASC to attend 3 – 4 meetings / events during the first fellowship year. Should the COVID-19 pandemic situation not allow travel during the first year, some of this travel can also be moved to the optional second year of the Fellowship. For the second (optional) year of the fellowship, the Fellow would not receive dedicated travel funds unless the SDWG projects they are involved in provide separate funding. Salary is not included in the Fellowship.
Fellowship Deliverables
At the beginning of the fellowship, the Fellow would work with the SDWG Secretariat to identify 3 – 4 specific deliverables based on the Fellow´s knowledge, expertise and areas of interest and the current needs and activities of the SDWG. In addition, the Fellow would be asked to provide a written report of their experience with the Fellowship.
How to apply for the SDWG-IASSA-IASC Fellowships?
The application and selection process for the SDWG-IASSA-IASC Fellowship is coordinated by the Association of Polar Early Career Scientists (APECS) in cooperation with the SDWG, IASSA and IASC.