The participants of the school come from the Nord University of Norway, Nesna / University of Lapland, Rovaniemi / Syktyvkar State University Komi Republic of Russia. The school was funded by the Institute of Higher Education Norway/UiT.
Due to Covid-19 the Lila 2021 was realized as a hybrid model where studying and communication took place virtually, but the art-based investigations on landscape materialized in the locations where the participators of Lila were living. In his writings the Anthropologist Tim Ingold has introduced the term taskscape to explain how landscapes are created through the activities of those living there. It signifies processes of time and temporality in many ways. The exhibition shows a variety of art-based reflections on taskscapes and temporality of the northern landscapes.
The online version of the school reached collaboration, sharing of different landscapes on a completely different level. This way we could “visit” everyone’s places through virtual tea times, storytelling and music, simultaneous landscape experiments, knitting nights, dumpling bakings and many more. Although we all hoped for real visits to each other’s places, this way the ground was established for networking, sharing of meaningful aspects in interdisciplinary art-based working and perceptions of taskscapes in different landscapes. This is one example of the Arctic Sustainable Arts and Design Network’s many ways of bringing the people on the circumpolar region together to investigate, develop and learn from one another.
Here you can read more about LiLa summer school and Arctic Sustainable Art and Design network: https://www.asadnetwork.org/