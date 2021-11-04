The participants of the school come from the Nord University of Norway, Nesna / University of Lapland, Rovaniemi / Syktyvkar State University Komi Republic of Russia. The school was funded by the Institute of Higher Education Norway/UiT.

Due to Covid-19 the Lila 2021 was realized as a hybrid model where studying and communication took place virtually, but the art-based investigations on landscape materialized in the locations where the participators of Lila were living. In his writings the Anthropologist Tim Ingold has introduced the term taskscape to explain how landscapes are created through the activities of those living there. It signifies processes of time and temporality in many ways. The exhibition shows a variety of art-based reflections on taskscapes and temporality of the northern landscapes.