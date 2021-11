The theme of the 14th Polar Law Symposium is “The Blue Earth, from the Poles, through the Law.” The event has both online and physical participation and runs from November 21-23, 2021

The event is co-hosted by the Wilson Center - Polar Institute, the Polar Cooperation Research Centre (Kobe University), the Polar Law Institute (University of Akureyri), the Northern Institute for Environmental and Minority Law – Arctic Centre (University of Lapland), as well as the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Law.

The event will have both online and physical participation and will consist of several live sessions.

Read more about the event from the Wilson Center event web-page here.