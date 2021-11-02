Toolik Field Station (TFS) invites applications for a GIS and Remote Sensing Analyst. This full-time position will be located in Fairbanks, Alaska and Toolik Field Station, Alaska. This position is a term-funded position and is reviewed annually for contract renewal at the University's discretion.

The Analyst will help the Toolik Field Station provide logistical, operational, and scientific support to visiting scientists conducting Arctic research. The successful candidate will collect high precision GPS data (GNSS), collect imagery through drone flights, process data, and create new products and tools for the research community. Applicants must have experience in GIS and remote sensing as well as knowledge of GIS concepts, software installation, and management (ESRI products and Google Earth).

Required experience includes:

Two years of course work towards a Bachelor's degree in GIS/remote sensing, land surveying, or comparable field;

Two years of experience relevant to this position or a combination of training and experiences;

Working knowledge of ArcGIS and Trimble Business Center software;

Valid Alaska driver’s license or ability to obtain one within one month of being hired; and

Current Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) Pilot Certification, or ability to obtain a certification within one month of hire.

Preferred experience includes:

Bachelor's degree in GIS/remote sensing, land surveying, or comparable coursework, plus six months of professional post-bachelor’s work experience; and

Two years of post-bachelors work experience, or graduate school experience.

Applications must include:

Curriculum vitae/resume;

Cover letter, specifically addressing how past experiences have prepared you to work with a diverse team in a remote field station and how your technical skills make you a good candidate; and

Contact information of three references (name, email address, phone number).

This position is open until filled with the initial application review beginning 22 November 2021. Applications received after this date may not be considered.

For more information, go to:

Position description

For questions, contact:

Amanda Young

Email: ayoung55@alaska.edu