The Greenland Institute of Natural Resources has announced two openings for researchers respectively in the Department of Fish and Shellfish and The Greenland Climate Research Centre (GCRC).

One is a permanent position as a researcher within the area of fish and shell-fish stock assessment in Greenland for the Department of Fish and Shellfish. There is an application deadline for November 12, 2021.

The other is a position, in the GCRC, is as Researcher/Senior Researcher within the field of marine benthic ecology. The application deadline for this position is November 10, 2021.

Read the full announcement and get more information about the positions on the Greenland Institute of Natural Resource's website.