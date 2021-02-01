The University of the Arctic (UArctic) call is now open for applications for networking projects in Arctic research and education.

Who can apply?

UArctic and Danish Agency for Science Higher Education DAFSHE encourage engagement between the Kingdom of Denmark’s UArctic member institutions, and other UArctic member institutions for UArctic activities. The main applicant has to come from an UArctic member university in Greenland, Denmark or the Faroe Islands. A complete and updated list of member institutions can be found on the UArctic website. The main applicant and project lead institution needs to be a UArctic member.

Amount of funding

The funding is targeted to support new cooperative projects on networking activities related to Arctic research and education, across all fields of science. Projects may be funded with a maximum total of 500.000 DKK. In total 1.5 mio. DKK has been allocated for this call by the DAFSHE.

Funding cannot be applied retrospectively and you cannot apply for funding for activities already carried out at the time when the funding decision is made.

Duration of the project

Projects can have a maximum duration of two years within the timeframe September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2023.

Priorities will be given to the projects, which fulfil the following criteria:

Have a minimum of three UArctic partners (e.g. two UArctic members from The Kingdom of Denmark countries, and one UArctic member from another country). However, it is beneficial to have more than three countries involved (there is no limit to the maximum number of partners). The majority of the project partners will have to come from UArctic member organizations. Including partners from other Arctic organizations such as International Arctic Social Sciences Association IASSA and International Arctic Science Committee IASC and all UArctic member regions will be considered an asset (North America, Nordic countries, Russia, Asia and Europe). Unilateral (national) projects are ineligible for funding.

2 a) Involve activities within existing UArctic Thematic Networks or UArctic Institutes. The linkage to the Network or Institute needs to be clearly defined by an established contact to the Network or Institute in question. The activities need to be highlighted and specified. For a list of existing networks please see: https://www.uarctic.org/organization/thematic-networks/)

or

2 b) Develop a new Thematic Network or an UArctic Institute: A description of the developmental-process and preparations need to be clearly elaborated.

Activities that meet the UArctic values. All applications are evaluated based on the guidelines and most importantly on how the project meets the UArctic’s six values. Fulfilling all the six values is regarded as excellent, but addressing minimum four out of six is sufficient. In case the project addresses only some of the six values please describe the reasons for it.

UArctic values:

Circumpolar

UArctic promotes northern voices and a circumpolar world view.

Inclusive

UArctic embraces and respects cultural diversity, language plurality, and gender equality.

Respectful

UArctic promotes relationships of respect, trust, and partnership, and embraces the perspectives and knowledge of northern Indigenous Peoples.

Collaborative

UArctic is committed to supporting participatory approaches to the production and sharing of knowledge.

Open

UArctic is a university network without walls, committed to reducing all barriers to cooperation - across borders, cultures, and academic systems, embracing transparency and openness.

Influential

UArctic provides decision-makers with knowledge-based advice that supports sustainable development in the Arctic.

Activities eligible for funding:

Establishment and development of a UArctic Thematic Network or an UArctic Institute.

Development of joint courses or joint degree programs on topics with northern relevance at bachelor’s, master’s or PhD levels.

Development of flexible education, especially online based programs or courses

Networking activities related to research activities conducted by the UArctic Thematic Networks. A full list of the Thematic Networks can be found on the UArctic website.

Education or research activities focusing on Indigenous issues.

Eligible costs:

Meeting and workshop expenses (e.g. venue, meals, accommodation and travels of the participants).

Teaching fees or payments and per diems. Please note that you cannot cover the permanent salaries for scientific/academic or technical/administrative staff.

Costs for online conference platforms and tools

Consumables related to research work

Overhead costs cannot be covered

Applicants should document funding of at least 25% of the total budget from in kind and or other sources

Application deadline and procedures

Applications have to be sent by e-mail to secretariat@uarctic.org by April 16, 2021 by 23.59 (CEST). Applications received after the deadline or incomplete applications will not be evaluated. The funding decisions will be made by the end of June 2021, and the grants need to be accepted by successful candidates by August 13 at 16 (CEST), 2021. Note that it is possible to supplement mobility costs by using the north2north programme for student or researcher mobility, if relevant.

Applications have to include:

A filled-in application form

A project plan

A detailed budget in a separate document - specify separately UArctic funding and funding from other sources

The applying institution must provide an endorsement letter from the appropriate leadership level

If project focuses on research, please attach also the main applicant’s CV (max two pages) with a list of relevant publications.

Project plan (maximum of 5 pages) has to be attached to the application form and needs to include:

The purpose and overall goal of the project List and descriptions of the concrete deliverables Description of the project activities (could be divided into work packages) Description of how the project fits in with the UArctic strategic plan, and how each of the six UArctic values are met. If some values (e.g. Indigenous representation) are not included, please explain the reason. What are the planned project outputs (activity results), outcomes for the target group(s) and impacts on the target group(s) wider society, e.g. how will the outcomes benefit the circumpolar world? Internal project evaluation and communication plan, including measuring impact of the activities and how the sustainability of the project will be ensured.



UArctic Evaluation procedure:

UArctic evaluation focuses on three dimensions of excellence;

UArctic values: relevance to the North as expressed through six UArctic values. How the project contributes to circumpolar cooperation, its inclusiveness and openness and diversity of partners and is relevant to Northern communities and peoples, also contributes to policy making.

Academic excellence and feasibility of the applied project (education and/or research), its interdisciplinary and inclusion of Indigenous knowledge and other knowledge systems. The experience and scientific merits of the lead applicant.

Project’s management: communication plan, internal and external risk management, sustainability plans for the activity, long-term impacts and internal evaluation. Budget must reflect of the project activities in a realistic manner.

UArctic and DAFSHE expect that all research projects follow the Danish code of conduct for research integrity.

The grant is managed and administered by University of Lapland on behalf of UArctic ry in accordance with the recommendations from the Ministry of Higher Education and Science in Denmark.