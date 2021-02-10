This book will be number eight in the Relate North series connected to the Arctic Sustainable Arts & Design (ASAD) Thematic Network of the University of Arctic and the second to be published by InSEA Publications.

The Relate North series is dedicated to the exploration and sharing of contemporary practices in arts-based research and academic knowledge exchange in the fields of arts, design and visual culture education. Each volume consists of scientific peer-reviewed chapters and visual essays. The series is of interest to academic researchers, artists, designers, art educators and practice-based researchers. This call is for contributions to the latest book, scheduled for publication in late 2021.

Relate North is an English (UK) language, peer-reviewed publication. The terms ‘art’ and ‘design’ should be interpreted broadly to include, for example, crafts, indigenous making, media and product or service design. Chapters and visual essays are sought for this book, which will focus on the general theme of ‘distances’.

The editors invite, in the first instance, submission of a synopsis (abstract) of the proposed contribution (no more than 500 words). Deadline: Monday 15 February 2021. The editors will review the synopses and invite selected authors to write chapters and visual essays to the next stage (full chapter or visual essay to double blind peer review). All contributors should note that the deadline for full manuscripts is Monday 3 May 2021.

To download previous volumes of Relate North go to ASAD website.



Submissions: Synopsis should be emailed to editors Glen Coutts: glen.coutts[at]ulapland.fi and Timo Jokela: timo.jokela[at]ulapland.fi, University of Lapland.

For more information and guidelines for authors see the Call announcement (pdf).