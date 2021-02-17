Hack-the-Arctic is a 48-hr online hackathon open to anyone interested to make use of Arctic environmental data to develop a service or project. The event will take place on 12–14 March 2021.

Hack-the-Arctic is co-organised by INAR of the University of Helsinki (including its PEEX initiative), ICOS Head Office, and the ENVRI Community, bringing together a compilation of datasets and science mentors from their respective communities under one roof.

5 chal­lenges to ad­dress

The participants will gather on a virtual networking platform on 12–14 March organized by Junction App and have access to science mentorship, keynote talks and networking through the weekend. The final projects will be presented in video form and shared publicly. Participating students will receive a certificate of completion.

Hack-the-Arctic offers 5 challenges to address: (1) map the available data coverage of the Arctic; design a service that uses science data for (2) policy-makers, or (3) citizens; (4) explore Svalbard data as a case study; or (5) design a science visualization tool.

Registration is now open and closes before the Opening Ceremony on 12 March. It is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.

For more information visit the Hack-the-Arctic website.

The Hack-the-Arctic event is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Arctic Boreal Hub.

