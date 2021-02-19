Online Seminar "Japan-Russia Interregional Cooperation in the Arctic and North – Theory and Practice" will take place on March 3, 2021 (15:00-18:00 Japan Standard Time, GMT +9).

This seminar focuses on the interregional cooperation involving Japanese and Russian actors and searches for the increased understanding concerning the important and meaningful issue areas for cooperation and awareness concerning the possibilities/ limitations different actors and forums of cooperation may have.

Practical questions to be discussed include: What can and should be done at the subnational level; Can top-down initiatives lead to fruitful cooperation at the regional or local level; How national and regional actors can support local initiatives; What are the possibilities does public-private partnerships offer; What can be achieved through multilateral cooperation and what kind of role do bilateral ties play?

Program:

15:00 Welcoming words (moderator Juha Saunavaara )

) 15:05 – 16:40 PART 1: Dmitry Streltsov , MGIMO University (Moscow State Institute of International Relations): Russia – Japan cooperation in the Arctic region: motivations, problems and prospects Alexander Sergunin , St. Petersburg State University: Japan-Russia interregional cooperation in the frame of the Northern Forum: past, present and future Alexander Pilyasov , Moscow State University: TBA Akihiro Iwashita , Hokkaido University: Japan and Russia: Natural partners for Northern Cooperation Fujio Ohnishi , Hokkaido University: International cooperation in the Arctic: formation, development and challenges

Q&A/discussion

16:40 – 16:55 Break

16:55 – 17:55 PART 2: Irina Valerievna Zikunova , Chairman of the regional legislative assembly, Khabarovsk Krai : Balanced economic regulation of the Arctic zone of the Russian Federation. Issues of public-private interaction Russian speaker, Regional/Local administration: TBA Yoshihiro Takada , Hokkaido International Exchange and Cooperation Center (HIECC): TBA Hirofumi Arai , Economic Research Institute for Northeast Asia (ERINA): Japan-Russian regional cooperation in the North and the Far East (Tentative)

Commentary speech: Yoshihiko Okabe , Kobe Gakuin University

, Kobe Gakuin University Q&A/discussion

17:55 – 18:00 Closing

The seminar is organized by Hokkaido University Arctic Research Center and Human Resource Development Platform for Japan-Russia Economic Cooperation and Personnel Exchange (HaRP), in cooperation with UArctic Thematic Network on the Arctic in Asia, Asia in the Arctic and Arctic Challenge for Sustainability (ArCS) II.

Interpretation available: English/Japanese/Russian

Seminar poster

Seminar is free of charge but registration is required.

Fill in the registration form by February 28, 2021.



For inquiries please contact: juha.saunavaara@arc.hokudai.ac.jp or m.v.lomaeva@oia.hokudai.ac.jp