The main function of the International Barents Secretariat (IBS) is to support the multilateral activities within the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) and the Barents Regional Council (BRC).
Within a team of 4 staff members under the supervision of the Head of the Secretariat, the position of a Youth, Education and Culture Adviser at the IBS offers challenging and interesting tasks in multilateral international co-operation in the quickly developing Arctic region. The main responsibilities of the Adviser are:
- To co-ordinate the work in the field of youth issues education and culture within the Barents co-operation
- To assist the IBS in providing support the Joint Working Group on Youth, the Joint Working Group on Education and Research and the Joint Working Group on Culture
- To assist the IBS in providing support to the Working Group of Indigenous Peoples, when necessary
- To maintain contacts and information exchange between relevant stakeholders in the region
The vacancy is open for competition only amongst nationals of participating States of the Barents co-operation.
Application deadline: February 28, 2021
See the full position announcement with eligibility criteria here