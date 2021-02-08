The position is for a two-year period, starting in April 2021. The main responsibilities will be to coordinate the work, and support the working groups, in the fields of youth issues, education and culture in the Barents cooperation. Apply by February 28, 2021.

The main function of the International Barents Secretariat (IBS) is to support the multilateral activities within the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) and the Barents Regional Council (BRC).

Within a team of 4 staff members under the supervision of the Head of the Secretariat, the position of a Youth, Education and Culture Adviser at the IBS offers challenging and interesting tasks in multilateral international co-operation in the quickly developing Arctic region. The main responsibilities of the Adviser are:

To co-ordinate the work in the field of youth issues education and culture within the Barents co-operation

To assist the IBS in providing support the Joint Working Group on Youth, the Joint Working Group on Education and Research and the Joint Working Group on Culture

To assist the IBS in providing support to the Working Group of Indigenous Peoples, when necessary

To maintain contacts and information exchange between relevant stakeholders in the region

The vacancy is open for competition only amongst nationals of participating States of the Barents co-operation.

Application deadline: February 28, 2021

See the full position announcement with eligibility criteria here