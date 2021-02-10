The Faculty of Education at the University of Lapland invites applications for the position of Professor of Education, with a particular focus on Arctic perspectives on educational questions, starting on 1 January 2022.

The position of Professor of Education is located within the Faculty of Education of the University of Lapland. In the Faculty of Education, it is possible to major in Education, Adult Education, or Media Education. The Faculty offers primary teacher training, and the unit offering continuing education, the Unit for Gender Studies, and the Media Education Hub also operate within the Faculty. In addition, the Teacher Training School of the University of Lapland operates in connection with the Faculty of Education.

The research conducted within the Faculty focuses on two main areas: learning and teaching as advocates of socially sustainable development and education; and work and equality in global and Arctic communities. The Faculty is actively engaged in international research cooperation and coordinates, for example, the UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education and the UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education organized around the theme Teacher Education for Social Justice and Diversity.

The position description for the purpose of filling the position of Professor provides further information on the duties and qualification requirements for the position of Professor, as well as detailed information on appendices to the application. The document is available at https://www.ulapland.fi/loader.aspx?id=be62f0b7-bf21-427c-922b-060ccb5597aa

The Salary System of Finnish Universities comprises a task-specific salary component based on the level of job demands, and a performance-specific component of the salary based on personal work performance. The position of Professor is based on the levels 8 to 10 of the job requirement level chart for teaching and research staff of Finnish Universities. For Professor, the task-specific salary component is 4 824,18 € – 6 149,88 € per month. The personal performance component is at the maximum 50% of the task-specific salary component. Starting salary approx. 5700 € - 7000 € per month (before taxes).

The applications (in English) are to be submitted, along with the appendices, by the end of the application period by email as a single file (PDF) to: kirjaamo@ulapland.fi or as hard copy by post to: Lapin yliopisto, PL 122 (kirjaamo, Yliopistonkatu 8), 96101 Rovaniemi, FINLAND. The application documents may also be submitted using the University’s secure mail service: https://securemail.ulapland.fi. When using secure mail, enter kirjaamo@ulapland.fi as the recipient’s address. The application documents will not be returned.

Applications must be submitted on 9 March by 1 p.m. 2021

Further information:

Administrative Manager Pia Satta, firstname.surname@ulapland.fi