The winter school in January 2022 is aimed at (inter-)national civil servants and policy makers, politicians, managers, financial experts, (young) academics and PhD students looking for a nuanced and wide-ranging understanding of the Arctic. Preregister by 27 September 2021.

The winter school is hosted by the University of Groningen Arctic Centre. During one week lectures, discussions and group work will take place in which topics related to the theme will be addressed from an integrated perspective on a sustainable society. Participation can be a crucial asset to many public- and private-sector employers with operations in the Arctic.

About the theme

Global warming is most prominent in the Arctic with visible changes in ice and snow and enormous challenges for ecosystems and people to adapt to the new situation. Loss of the Arctic as we know it, coincides with new development in this area on conservation, cooperation, economic development, governance and security. Sustainable solutions require multidimensional knowledge and a prudent approach when coming from outside the Arctic, as new business opportunities should take account of the sensitivities of the natural environment and local and indigenous people.

Participants will be introduced in the conditions experienced and adaptations exhibited by Arctic inhabitants, as the effects of global warming are more severe and noticeable in the North. Changing weather patterns, sea level rise and sustainable socio-economic developments, are also relevant for the rest of the world. With a variety of experts, we will discuss the present predictions and future consequences of climate change. In this respect, the Arctic can be seen as a living laboratory for a broad range of societal challenges.

Lecturers confirmed so far

Dr. Maarten Loonen

Dr. Annette Scheepstra

Prof. Richard Bintanja

Dr. Christoph Humrich

Dr. Sean Desjardins

Prof. Kim Holmén

Registration

Interested parties can preregister by filling in the form no later than 27 September 2021. Each registration will be assessed carefully. In total 20 applicants will be selected to take part in the Winter School. You will be informed no later than 4 October 2021 whether you have been selected. The final program will also be announced that day.

General information

Dates: 24-29 January 2022

Location: Groningen

Preregistration deadline: 27 September 2021

Registration fee: To be determined

Further inquiries can be directed to Annette Scheepstra a.j.m.scheepstra@rug.nl