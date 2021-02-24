Project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED) will organise an online workshop titled "The achievements, advancement and recognition of Sámi education" on 15-16 April 2021. The two-day workshop will be open for all to participate.

The workshop will be held on 15 April at 9.00-14.30 (UTC +3) and 16 April at 9-12 (UTC +3). It will discuss current practices of Sámi education, highlighting linguistic human rights, teacher education and language education in Sámi languages, learning from Maori education, and identifying research needs of Sámi education.

The workshop programme will include keynote speeches, presentations, roundtable discussion and open discussions. The presentations will be held by highly appreciated Sámi and Indigenous scholars and experts. More detailed workshop programme will be published in mid-March. Registration will be opened after the programme is published.

The workshop is open for all to participate. The workshop topics will focus on research, but we warmly welcome participants from different stakeholder groups: practitioners, policy makers, local authorities, as well as all who are interested in the theme.

The workshop will be the second part of the workshop series, organised by project Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED). The first workshop was held online in November, and it was very successful in terms of content, the discussions and number of participants. Read more about the first workshop innews piece. The project aims to publish articles about each workshop, as well as an anthology about Sámi education.

The workshop will be hosted by University of Lapland. The project partners are Pigga Keskitalo (University of Lapland), Tuija Turunen (University of Lapland), Rauni Äärelä-Vihriälä (Sámi University of Applied Sciences), Inker-Anni Linkola-Aikio (Sámi archives), Torjer Olsen (UiT The Arctic University of Norway), Hanna-Máret Outakoski (Umeå University), and Rauna Rahko-Ravantti (Sámi University of Applied Sciences). The project IPED is funded by NOS-HS workshop grant of Academy of Finland.

The Indigenous Pedagogy in Teacher Education (IPED) project is part of the activities of the UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.