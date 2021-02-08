Turku Åbo Summer School offers you Finnish world-class education in an innovative learning environment. Combine studying with an active social programme and enjoy the best of the Nordic summer!

The fully accredited summer courses run in August 2021 in our newly renovated campus area, Turku Science Park.

Participation fees

Fees are course-specific (45€–75€). Please see the course descriptions for detailed prices. The fee for Social Programme is 100€.

Application

In most cases you are eligible to apply for Turku Åbo Summer School if you are 18 years old and have fluent English language skills. Start by choosing the course, write a motivation letter and submit your application via online form before 12 April!

Turku is home to 40,000 students and six higher education institutions.

Finland’s world-leading higher education system offers more than 400 English-taught bachelor’s and master’s degree programmes

in 13 universities and 22 universities of applied sciences (UAS).

‌turkusummerschool.fi



CONTACT US

summerschool@utu.fi