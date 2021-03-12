The Interagency Arctic Research Policy Committee (IARPC) invites comments on the draft Arctic Research Plan 2022-2026. Comments can be submitted online , via email , mail, or phone.

On 9 March 2021, IARPC released a draft of the Arctic Research Plan 2022-2026 for public review. The draft plan addresses the most pressing Arctic research needs that require a collaborative approach and that can advance understanding of the Arctic, inform policy and planning decisions, and promote the well-being of Arctic and global communities.

Comments with attribution and responses will be made publicly available after the comment period has closed.

To download the plan and learn how to comment, go to: Draft Arctic Research Plan 2022-2026.

To submit comments via the Federal Register Notice, go to: Federal Register Notice.

Submit comments via email to: IARPCPlan@nsf.gov

To submit hardcopy written submissions, send them to:

Roberto Delgado

Office of Polar Programs, National Science Foundation

2415 Eisenhower Avenue

Alexandria, Virginia 22314

To submit comments by phone, leave a voicemail at:

Phone: 703-783-1658 or 888-657-7759 (toll free)

Deadline to submit comments: 11 June 2021

For questions, contact:

Liz Weinberg

Email: plan@iarpccollaborations.org

Phone: 503-893-8910