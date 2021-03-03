Norilsk State Industrial Institute (Russia) invites you to the International Arctic Conference "8+", April 07 - 09, 2021.

The purpose of the Conference is to form an international interdisciplinary platform for discussing and solving a wide range of issues related to the Arctic region and strengthening educational and scientific ties between generations of scientists in the framework of certain scientific areas.

We invite students, graduate students, teachers, scientists, experts, specialists, public and political stakeholders.

Form of participation - full-time, part-time, online.

Languages of the conference: Russian, English.

Main themes:

Environment, natural resources and biodiversity of the Arctic

Human health in the Arctic

Experience and prospects of construction, operation of buildings and structures on permafrost soils

Information technology and digital transformation in the Arctic

Modern mining industry in the Arctic

New technologies for the Arctic

Language, culture, history of the Arctic peoples

Socio-economic and legal development of the Arctic, Arctic tourism

Send your application no later than March 31, 2021 to ias.norilsk@gmail.com

Attention for international participants!

To enter the territory of Norilsk, a special permit is required, which is prepared by the inviting party.

Participation in the conference is free. Travel and accommodation costs are covered by participants.

Steering Committee:

Detailed information in the information letter (in Rusian).