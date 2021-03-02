The Teacher Education Network webinar will be held on 18 March. The presentation title is "The Arctic polar vortex and its impact on the weather and climate". The webinar is open for all to participate.

Université de Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines (UVSQ) and LATMOS laboratory will host a network webinar on 18 March at 14.00 (UTC +1). Please check your local time. The webinar will include a presentation by PhD, research scientist Sergey M. Khaykin from LATMOS laboratory, UVSQ and Sorbonne universities. The presentation title will be "Arctic polar vortex and its impact on weather and climate". There will be time for discussion after the presentation.

The webinar will be held in Zoom - link to webinar. The webinar is open for all to participate. The presentation will be recorded and published in the network Online Resource Centre afterwards.

Presentation abstract:

The Arctic polar vortex is one of the largest circulation systems on Earth, occurring every winter over the Arctic region and persisting from November through April. The vortex creates persistent winds of up to 400 km/h at its edge and extremely low temperatures in its core, which leads to formation of the ozone hole every Spring. On the other hand, the sub-seasonal dynamics of the vortex drives the weather patterns in Europe and North America, causing extreme cold and snowy weather. In this presentation, we review the international effort towards monitoring and understanding the role of the polar vortex as a driver of the weather and climate.

For more information visit the Teacher Education website.

The webinar is part of joint activities of UNESCO/UNITWIN Network on Teacher Education and UArctic Thematic Network on Teacher Education.