The UArctic International Secretariat welcomed a new intern this week. Due to the current pandemic situation, Madeline will be working from France and hoping to physically join the office in Rovaniemi in the months to come.

After completing a Bachelor's degree in Scandinavian Civilization, Literature and Languages from the University Paris – La Sorbonne and an exchange year spent at UiT, the Arctic University of Norway, Madeline Nappey decided to join West Nordic Studies Master’s program and chose the University of the Faroe Islands as her home institution. Through a mobility semester in Nuuk at the University of Greenland and the validation of credits from the University of Akureyri, the WNS program allowed her to expend her understanding of the Arctic culture and Indigenous matters.

Her passion for outdoors and winter sports have led her to take interests in Scandinavia, which later turned into a will to take part in the preservation of the Arctic region and culture. Thanks to this internship, she hopes to gain practical knowledge and develop her ability to work with Arctic institutions. Through the north2north grant, the Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science allowed her to take this opportunity which she is very grateful for.