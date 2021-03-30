Nord University in Bodø will hold its annual High North Dialogue edition online. In 2021, the focus will be on "Business in the Arctic - The Perspectives of the Young".

Taking place on April 20, the first day of the conference will assume the perspectives of Norway and share the Norwegian experiences and understanding of Arctic development from politics, business, and society. Are we good at developing the Norwegian Arctic or High North, and do we have any best practices to share?

The second conference day will zoom out from the Norwegian perspective and direct the discussions towards circumpolar developments. Our focus is on what happens in the Arctic, influenced by politics and/or actions in business and society, and how this affects young people.

Since 2007, the High North Dialogue conference series have brought together Arctic leaders – present and future – to discuss the opportunities for value creation in the High North in an international context.

Set in Bodø – the second largest community in Northern Norway

and European capital of culture 2024 – the High North Dialogue 2021 will provide you with a different perspective on the future of the Arctic.

