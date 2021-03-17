Migratory birds, narwhals, seals, polar bears, and hundreds of other species of fish, mammals, and plants call the Arctic region home. This Arctic biodiversity is under threat by climate change and increased human activity in the region. What can law, policy, and science do to protect Arctic biodiversity? How can meaningful change be achieved? What are the possibilities of international co-operation? What is unique about conservation and legal protection in the Arctic region in comparison with other regions?



Please join the University of Toronto Polar Law Group in learning about legal and political efforts to protect Arctic biodiversity and promote conservation on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 12:30PM – 2:00PM EST (4:30PM – 6:00PM UTC). Our expert panelists are: Kristin Bartenstein: Professor of International Law, Université Laval (Québec, Canada); Kassie Siegel: Senior Counsel, Climate Law Institute Director at Center for Biological Diversity (San Francisco, United States); and Alain Tellier: Executive Director, Law of the Sea and Environmental Law, Global Affairs Canada (Ottawa, Canada).

